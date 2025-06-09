Glenmark set to launch blood cancer treatment drug Brukinsa in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a global pharmaceutical company, is set to introduce zanubrutinib in India under the brand name Brukinsa, following approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Brukinsa, developed by global oncology company BeOne Medicines (formerly BeiGene), is an orally available Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor designed to treat multiple types of B-cell blood cancers. It is the first and only BTK inhibitor approved in India for five types of B-cell malignancies.

Approved in over 70 countries

Brukinsa has already been approved in more than 70 countries, with clinical efficacy demonstrated through trials such as ALPINE, ASPEN and SEQUOIA. Its entry into the Indian market addresses a critical need for new and effective blood cancer treatments.