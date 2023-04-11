Strengthening omni-channel ecosystem to meet needs of consumers: Dell

Dell Technologies India will continue to strengthen its omni-channel ecosystem to meet the requirement of customers in the current dynamic market scenario, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

"To begin with, India is a very important market for Dell, and we are continuing to strengthen our omni-channel ecosystem to meet the changing needs of consumers.

"We have enabled a strong purchase experience at every touch point, whether our customers prefer to buy a product in a store, online, or a combination of the two," Dell Technologies India Vice President and Managing Director for Consumer and Small Business Raj Kumar Rishi said.

At an event to launch the company's laptop model, he said that along with online sales, the network of 632 Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), major three Large Format Retail (LFR) outlets and over 5,000 Multi-Brand Outlets (MBO) in 400 cities across the country are helping the company in meeting the customers' requirements at various stages.

The company unveiled new Alienware laptops in the price range of Rs 3.59 lakh- Rs 3.79 lakh and Inspiron 16 laptops in the range of around Rs 78,000 to Rs 97,000.

The Alienware devices will be available for purchase starting April 12 on Dell's website as well as at all its retail channel partners.

The Inspiron devices will go on sale from April 14 across its retail network only.

The company is primarily targeting gaming segment with Alienware devices that include 13th generation Intel Core i9 processors along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs with storage capacity of upto 9TB (terabytes or 9000 GB).

"We have built a feedback loop with our customers online and offline. On the offline front, we regularly incorporate feedback received on the prices, offers, and financing options, from stores across the country.

"These strategies and outreach have worked to our advantage allowing us to come up with breakthrough products and keep our customers satisfied," Rishi said.

Dell is the second largest laptop brand in India with a 19.2 per cent market share, as per IDC estimate for 2022.