Strive to buy Semler in $1.3 bn stock deal to boost bitcoin holdings

Strive said on Monday it will acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.34 billion, as the bitcoin-treasury company backed by former Republican US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy moves to expand its cryptocurrency holdings.

Semler shareholders will receive 21.04 Class A common shares of Strive for each Semler share, valuing Semler at $90.52 per share, a premium of more than 210 per cent to its Friday close.

The deal comes less than five months after Strive announced a merger with Asset Entities as part of its plan to list on Nasdaq and pursue a strategy of buying and holding bitcoin.

Shares of Semler rose 8.3 per cent in early trading, while Strive fell 8 per cent. Strive also said it will purchase 5,816 bitcoin for a total of $675 million. The combined company would own more than 10,900 bitcoin and plans to fund future purchases using a â€œpreferred equity only model. Semler, which in addition to bitcoin holdings operates a healthcare business, offers a point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities. Ramaswamy, a longtime crypto advocate, co-founded Strive in 2022. He previously founded drugmaker Roivant Sciences in 2014 and left its board in February 2023 to focus on his presidential campaign.