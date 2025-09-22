HoABL uses agentic AI to sell oversubscribed Naigaon housing project

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), for its first vertical real estate project, has utilised agentic artificial intelligence (AI) to drive sales operations. The company’s Growth Housing project witnessed strong demand at its launch, with 8,838 registrations received for 1,419 homes on offer.

The project is located in Naigaon, a developing part of the western suburbs of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), and is being developed in association with Mumbai-based Mittal Builders. HoABL describes the project as a luxury-affordable one.

“No consumer has visited the site. No consumer has met us in person. In fact, this time, no consumer has even spoken to our salespeople. The entire journey has been done using agentic AI,” said Abhinandan Lodha, founder and chairperson of HoABL.

Lodha further stated that based on its analysis, HoABL came up with its theory as to how it can work to make affordable housing attractive again. “We identified roughly 20-25 per cent of what we call ‘flat costs’, exaggerated costs which get built into the affordable housing cycle, which then makes it unaffordable for the consumer,” Lodha added. The affordable housing segment has been facing supply constraints despite strong demand from homebuyers amid increased land rates, construction costs and comparatively lower margins. The supply-to-demand ratio for affordable housing across India’s top eight cities has dropped sharply to 0.36 in the first half of 2025, from 1.05 in 2019, signalling a severe undersupply in the segment, according to a report by Knight Frank India and Naredco.

HoABL is managing to save extra costs by not setting up sample flats or site offices, using AI and data for faster conversions, less manpower, parallel construction and vendor negotiations. Of the project’s registered customers, 55 per cent are salaried and 45 per cent self-employed. Sixty per cent fall in the age group of 25-38 years. HoABL and Mittal Builders entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) in July to co-develop the integrated township with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore. The gross development value (GDV) of the project is pegged at around Rs 3,000 crore. The overall cost of the project is around Rs 1,400 crore, with margins estimated at 18-27 per cent. The township will be delivered in phases over five years.