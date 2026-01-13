Sukino raises $31 million to expand post-hospital recovery care

“Sukino is solving a real problem here by bridging the gap between hospital discharge and full recovery,” said Kamath. “Rajinish, Shalini and the team have been delivering care continuity to patients since 2016 across different cities and a diverse set of patients.”

Sukino is benefiting from two reinforcing economic and cultural shifts. Insurance coverage is expanding beyond hospital stays to include rehabilitation, with many health plans now paying for 60 to 90 days of structured recovery. That change has reduced out-of-pocket costs and broadened access to higher-quality care. At the same time, families are growing more comfortable with institutional recovery. Long viewed with scepticism, out-of-home post-illness care is increasingly accepted as patients and their loved ones recognise the better outcomes delivered by specialised facilities.