Sukino raises $31 million to expand post-hospital recovery care

Bessemer Venture Partners leads the Series B round as the healthcare chain bets on rising demand for rehabilitation outside hospitals

Sukino founders Rajinish Menon and Shalini Menon
Sukino founders Rajinish Menon and Shalini Menon
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 6:00 AM IST
Sukino, the out-of-hospital healthcare chain, has raised $31 million in its Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. This round also saw participation from Rainmatter. The funds will be used for geographical expansion.
 
India accounts for about 10 per cent of global stroke cases annually, a number rising steadily due to structural health and lifestyle factors such as obesity, sedentary habits, hypertension, stress and air pollution. Each patient typically requires six to eight weeks of multi-modal rehabilitative care post-procedure, including physical, speech, occupational and psychological therapy.
 
This is where Sukino comes in. It bridges the gap between the extended care that is critical for patient recovery and the growing willingness of Indians to access this assistance. It provides structured, affordable post-acute support, which enables patients to lead fuller lives.
 
“Our vision is to build an institution where patients and their families can count on structured, compassionate recovery support that restores not just health, but dignity and independence,” said Rajinish Menon, founder and chief executive officer, Sukino.
 
Founded in 2016 by Rajinish Menon and Shalini Menon, Sukino today operates over 850 beds across eleven centres in Bengaluru, Kochi and Coimbatore and is profitable at the group level. Its centres are strategically located between major hospitals and residential hubs. Though they primarily cater to stroke patients, the centres also admit people who need rehabilitation for neurological, orthopaedic and oncology conditions.
 
Sukino has seen 64 per cent year-on-year growth over the past year, with five centres added. It plans to expand to 22 more centres over the next two years.
 
“Their focus on protocol-driven, empathy-first support ensures high-quality care for patients at a tough and vulnerable point in their lives,” said Vishal Gupta, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Our belief in Sukino is rooted in our conviction that high-quality healthcare, especially in the single-specialty space, will lead to better clinical care and outcomes for Indian consumers.”
 
Another investor, Nitin Kamath, chief executive officer of Rainmatter, said most patients in India receive medical attention for surgeries in hospitals, but there is a greater need for continued care and support once they are discharged, especially for critical patients.
 
“Sukino is solving a real problem here by bridging the gap between hospital discharge and full recovery,” said Kamath. “Rajinish, Shalini and the team have been delivering care continuity to patients since 2016 across different cities and a diverse set of patients.”
 
Sukino is benefiting from two reinforcing economic and cultural shifts. Insurance coverage is expanding beyond hospital stays to include rehabilitation, with many health plans now paying for 60 to 90 days of structured recovery. That change has reduced out-of-pocket costs and broadened access to higher-quality care. At the same time, families are growing more comfortable with institutional recovery. Long viewed with scepticism, out-of-home post-illness care is increasingly accepted as patients and their loved ones recognise the better outcomes delivered by specialised facilities.
 
Veda Corporate Advisors (Veda) was the exclusive financial advisor to Sukino.

Topics :healthcareInvestmenthospitalsCompany News

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 6:00 AM IST

