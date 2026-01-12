Biocon opens ₹4,500 crore QIP, sets floor price at ₹387.74 per share

Biocon on Monday said its board has approved the floor price of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares for up to ₹4,500 crores.

The fundraising plan was approved by Biocon's board on December 6, 2025, and by the shareholders on December 31, 2025.

Of the amount to be raised through the share sale, as much as ₹3,620 crore will be used primarily to make payments to Mylan Inc. (Viatris), the company said on December 6.

Last month, the company agreed to buy Mylan’s stake in Biocon Biologics in a transaction valued at $815 million. Under the terms of the deal, $400 million will be paid in cash, while the remaining $415 million will be settled through a share swap, with Mylan receiving 61.70 Biocon shares for every 100 shares of Biocon Biologics, reported NDTV Profit.