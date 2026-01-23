Sun Pharma receives regulatory approval to sell generic Wegovy in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India's top drugmaker by revenue, ‍said on ​Friday it has received regulatory approval to manufacture and sell the generic version of blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in the country.

The drugmaker will launch generic ​semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, in India under the brand name Noveltreat, once the semaglutide patent expires in March 2026.

Indian generic manufacturers are racing to enter the booming weight-loss market ahead of the patent expiry.

Sun Pharma is the second Indian drugmaker to receive regulatory nod for generic ‌semaglutide, following Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ​which earlier this week said it got an approval to manufacture and sell the generic version of ‍blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic.