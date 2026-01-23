Sun Pharma receives regulatory approval to sell generic Wegovy in India

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:58 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India's top drugmaker by revenue, said on Friday it has received regulatory approval to manufacture and sell the generic version of blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in the country.
The drugmaker will launch generic semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, in India under the brand name Noveltreat, once the semaglutide patent expires in March 2026.
Indian generic manufacturers are racing to enter the booming weight-loss market ahead of the patent expiry.
Sun Pharma is the second Indian drugmaker to receive regulatory nod for generic semaglutide, following Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which earlier this week said it got an approval to manufacture and sell the generic version of blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic.
Ozempic and Wegovy share the same active ingredient semaglutide, though the former is used off-label for weight loss due to its appetite-suppressing effects.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)