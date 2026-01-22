Home / Companies / News / RPSG Group to invest ₹10.5K cr in Vijayapura, Ballari districts of K'taka

RPSG Group to invest ₹10.5K cr in Vijayapura, Ballari districts of K'taka

RPSG Group to invest ₹10,500 crore in Karnataka's Vijayapura and Ballari districts over three years, boosting the state's renewable energy ecosystem

Karnataka state minister M B Patil, MB Patil
Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil | Image credit: X/@@MBPatil
Press Trust of India Davos
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 11:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The RPSG Group will invest ₹10,500 crore over the next three years in Karnataka's Vijayapura and Ballari districts, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Thursday, adding that the state government would extend all necessary support to facilitate the investments. 
Patil said the investments would strengthen the state's renewable energy and industrial ecosystem. 
He said the InoxGFL Group, which has already begun manufacturing wind turbine blades at Kustagi, is planning to set up a facility to manufacture large wind power towers at a nearby location.  
The group has already invested ₹10,000 crore in Karnataka.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rapido FY25 loss narrows to ₹258 crore; revenue rises 44% to ₹934 crore

Premium

Hindustan Petroleum likely to consider processing Venezuela crude oil

Premium

Optimist raises $12 million to build air conditioners for India's climate

Zydus Lifesciences launches cancer drug Nivolumab's biosimilar in India

UPI payments app PhonePe's $1.5 billion IPO to see Walmart cut stake

Topics :KarnatakaInvestorsrenewable energy

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story