Hindalco plans $10 bn push; Dahej copper smelter set for global milestone

Hindalco Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, has outlined a five-year growth plan backed by “committed global investments” worth $10 billion to strengthen its value chain across aluminium, copper and speciality alumina in both Indian and global operations, including through its US-based subsidiary Novelis.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s 66th annual general meeting (AGM), Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said the expansion drive would reinforce Hindalco’s upstream and downstream businesses while positioning it at the forefront of India’s industrial growth. In India, the company is focusing on upstream capacities through substantial investments in aluminium and copper smelting.

In the copper segment, Birla said a 300,000-tonne smelter expansion is underway at Dahej, which, once completed, will make it the largest copper smelting complex in the world outside China. The move comes amid a sharp rise in India’s copper demand, driven by urbanisation, digitisation, renewable energy adoption and electric vehicles. Additionally, the company is expanding its aluminium smelter at Aditya by 180,000 tonnes per annum and planning a further 360,000-tonne expansion at Mahan.

“We are also investing in a greenfield 850,000-tonne alumina refinery. Besides, the company’s resource security has been further strengthened with the allocation of the 12-million-tonne Meenakshi coal mine. This will enhance energy self-sufficiency and reinforce Hindalco’s position as the world’s lowest-cost aluminium producer by reducing reliance on auction and linkage coal,” Birla said. The company is also stepping up investments in recycling. “Our new copper tubes plant is ramping up, and construction is in full swing for India’s first and the world’s second-largest dedicated e-waste and copper recycling facility at Pakhajan,” he added. Through Novelis, Birla said its $4.1 billion Bay Minette project in the United States is progressing as planned, with commissioning expected in the second half of 2026. Upon completion of all ongoing expansion initiatives, including Bay Minette, Novelis’ total production capacity is expected to reach approximately 5 million tonnes per annum.