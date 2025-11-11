Home / Companies / News / Swiggy expands Crew travel and lifestyle app to major metro cities

Swiggy expands Crew travel and lifestyle app to major metro cities

The company had started pilot testing the new app a few months ago. During that stage, while the app was available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it could only be accessed by invitation

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai
Swiggy expands its new concierge app, Crew, to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi NCR, offering users lifestyle and travel planning services beyond food delivery for a ₹999 subscription. | Image: Bloomberg
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:26 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After testing it in a pilot mode, Swiggy has now opened its travel and lifestyle concierge service app Crew for consumers of three metro cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.
 
It comes as the online food and grocery delivery platform is actively expanding beyond its core business of food delivery and quick commerce.
 
The company had started pilot testing the new app a few months ago. In that stage, while the app was available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store, it could only be accessed by invitation. However, users can now avail its services after paying a subscription fee of ₹999 for three months.
 
According to information on the app, the services that users can avail from the app include booking restaurant reservations, curating travel itineraries, organising birthday parties, sourcing gifts, updating documents such as Aadhaar, and booking cabs.
 
In a social media post, Phani Kishan Addepalli, co-founder of Swiggy, referred to Crew as Swiggy’s boldest step yet towards becoming the “operating system” for modern living.
 
He said that consumers have been using the app for planning getaways, exploring gifts, getting watches repaired, or even arranging kid-friendly transfers on overseas holidays.
 
“At Swiggy, our north star has always been to give time, energy, and space back for people to do the things they love doing, be it taking care of their kids, picking up a new hobby, watching a cricket match, or anything else really. It’s our ambition to be the operating system that powers your life,” Addepalli wrote.
 
Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer of food delivery at Swiggy, too, said that users are increasingly leveraging the app to simplify everyday errands and high-end experiences.
 
Notably, the company had earlier launched a similar service last year, called Rare Life, which targeted premium users. However, the service is now shuttered. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JioHotstar joins Netflix as it crosses 1 billion downloads on Google Play

Premium

Novo Nordisk cuts weight-loss drug Wegovy prices by up to 37% in India

Wilmar to acquire 13% stakes in India's AWL Agri for ₹4,650 crore

Premium

Online travel aggregator Ixigo integrates AI into core strategy for growth

Premium

JSW Steel likely to sell 50% stake in Bhushan Power & Steel to Japan's JFE

Topics :SwiggyFood deliverylifestyle

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story