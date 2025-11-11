Swiggy expands Crew travel and lifestyle app to major metro cities

After testing it in a pilot mode, Swiggy has now opened its travel and lifestyle concierge service app Crew for consumers of three metro cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

It comes as the online food and grocery delivery platform is actively expanding beyond its core business of food delivery and quick commerce.

The company had started pilot testing the new app a few months ago. In that stage, while the app was available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store, it could only be accessed by invitation. However, users can now avail its services after paying a subscription fee of ₹999 for three months.

According to information on the app, the services that users can avail from the app include booking restaurant reservations, curating travel itineraries, organising birthday parties, sourcing gifts, updating documents such as Aadhaar, and booking cabs. In a social media post, Phani Kishan Addepalli, co-founder of Swiggy, referred to Crew as Swiggy’s boldest step yet towards becoming the “operating system” for modern living. He said that consumers have been using the app for planning getaways, exploring gifts, getting watches repaired, or even arranging kid-friendly transfers on overseas holidays. “At Swiggy, our north star has always been to give time, energy, and space back for people to do the things they love doing, be it taking care of their kids, picking up a new hobby, watching a cricket match, or anything else really. It’s our ambition to be the operating system that powers your life,” Addepalli wrote.