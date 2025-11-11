Wilmar to acquire 13% stakes in India's AWL Agri for ₹4,650 crore

Singapore's Wilmar International said on Tuesday its unit has agreed to purchase a 13% stake in India's AWL Agri Business from Adani Commodities for ₹4650 crore ($529.04 million).
The unit Lence will buy 169 million shares in the consumer goods joint venture between Wilmar and Adani Group, it added.
Lence will hold a 56.94% interest in the Indian firm upon completion of the deal.
In July, the companies had announced the signing of a definitive agreement where Lence had agreed to buy up to 20% in AWL Agri for 275 rupees per share. The current deal is being executed at the same per share price.
Earlier in the day, AWL Agri announced that the Competition Commission of India has approved the transaction.
Both Adani and Wilmar did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the remaining 7% of the initially agreed up to 20% interest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
