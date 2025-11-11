Wilmar to acquire 13% stakes in India's AWL Agri for ₹4,650 crore

Singapore's Wilmar International said on Tuesday its unit has agreed to purchase a 13% stake in India's AWL Agri Business from Adani Commodities for ₹4650 crore ($529.04 million).

The unit Lence will buy 169 million shares in the consumer goods joint venture between Wilmar and Adani Group, it added.

Lence will hold a 56.94% interest in the Indian firm upon completion of the deal.

In July, the companies had announced the signing of a definitive agreement where Lence had agreed to buy up to 20% in AWL Agri for 275 rupees per share. The current deal is being executed at the same per share price.