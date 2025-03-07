Swiggy expands food delivery to 100 railway stations across 20 states

Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery firm, said that it has expanded its food delivery service, in partnership with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), to 100 railway stations across 20 states in the country. This milestone strengthens Swiggy’s commitment to enhancing travel convenience by offering passengers a diverse and wide selection of meals, delivered right to their train seats. Train passengers can choose from over 7 million menu items from over 60,000 brands and across more than 35 cuisines across the country.

“Train journeys are an integral part of India’s culture, and food plays a central role in that experience. Expanding Swiggy Food on Trains to 100 stations allows us to serve passengers with greater convenience and access to a diverse range of meals from across the country,” said Deepak Maloo, vice-president, Swiggy Food Marketplace. “This milestone is a testament to the seamless integration of technology and operations, ensuring that passengers can order from over 60,000 restaurant brands with the assurance of delivery to their seat. Our partnership with IRCTC reflects Swiggy’s commitment to enhancing everyday moments for consumers, wherever they are.”

Swiggy said it offers guaranteed delivery to the seat (or a full refund) and a seamless ordering experience wherein consumers can pre-order their food at their station of choice. Consumers simply need to search "Train" on the Swiggy app and enter the train PNR to access all stations on their itinerary where food can be delivered.

In addition to this, Swiggy also rolled out assured cutlery for Food on Train orders to ensure a hassle-free dining experience for train passengers. This initiative ensures that every meal comes with a spoon, fork, and tissue, neatly packed in an eco-friendly pouch. The cutlery is made from sustainable materials, reinforcing Swiggy’s commitment to offering a sustainable and more hygienic dining experience onboard.

Swiggy joined hands with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in March 2024 to deliver food on trains. Some insights from the past year of operations include Swiggy delivering 35,000 orders on trains with just a 60-second halt. Close to 54,000 travellers ordered multiple meals in a single trip. Vijayawada Junction recorded the highest number of orders in the past year, followed by Nellore, Secunderabad Junction, and Katpadi Junction.

Notably, Kalyan Junction saw the largest single order placed—a meal featuring 41 burgers along with 40 fries. Also, biryani led the way with over 100,000 orders, followed by dosa, idli, and vada as top breakfast picks.

Beyond the usual train staples, passengers are indulging in diverse cuisines, including Tibetan baked cheesy momos, cinnamon churros, Mexican mushroom and cheese quesadillas, and Lebanese classic peppy chicken shawarma.

Also Read

In the coming months, Swiggy will continue expanding its reach to more stations across the length and breadth of the country.

In September last year, Zomato announced its collaboration with IRCTC with its latest offering—'Zomato - Food Delivery in Trains'. This collaboration aims to transform train journeys, enabling passengers to enjoy a variety of dishes from the comfort of their train seats. The firm said the service was live across 88 cities. Since the collaboration, Swiggy had said 10 lakh orders across 100 stations have been delivered to customers.