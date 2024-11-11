Swiggy expands leadership team with 2 senior appointments to enhance ops

Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, announced the expansion of its leadership team with two key appointments aimed at strengthening operations and execution across its food delivery and quick commerce verticals.

Shalabh Shrivastava has been appointed senior vice president of driver operations at Swiggy. He brings over 25 years of experience across e-commerce, retail, technology, consulting, and investment banking. Most recently, Shrivastava was vice president at Flipkart, where he led the scaling of first- and last-mile operations, transformed supply chains, and established actionable customer experience frameworks. He has also held leadership roles at Reliance Retail, ICICI Bank, Ernst & Young, and Infosys. At Swiggy, Shrivastava will focus on optimising product and operations for the delivery fleet.

Hari Kumar G has joined as senior vice president and chief business officer for Swiggy Instamart. He has over a decade of experience driving business growth across diverse sectors. Before joining Swiggy, Kumar was with Flipkart, where he led key categories including electronics, appliances, and groceries. Having held multiple roles at Network18, CSC, and Cordys, Kumar combines corporate discipline with startup agility to drive collaboration, expand categories, and enhance customer loyalty. At Swiggy, he will focus on accelerating customer-centric growth and strengthening Instamart’s position in the quick commerce space.

Girish Menon, chief human resources officer at Swiggy, said, "As Swiggy accelerates its innovation and expands into new categories and services, strengthening our leadership team is critical to driving the next phase of our growth. Hari and Shalabh bring deep expertise in scaling businesses and optimising operations across dynamic, fast-paced industries. Their leadership will be pivotal as we continue to deliver unparalleled convenience to consumers."

Both appointments are part of Swiggy’s continued focus on scaling its operations, enhancing service delivery, and supporting its growth in both food delivery and quick commerce.