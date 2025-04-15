Swiggy launches AI-powered Pyng app, enters professional services market

Swiggy , the food and grocery delivery platform, said that it has launched a new consumer app, Pyng—an AI-driven platform designed to simplify access to thousands of verified professionals across over 100 specialisations.

Pyng marks Swiggy’s entry into the growing professional services market and competes with different players including home services platform Urban Company. Pyng is an online marketplace designed to address the increasing yet unmet demands of urban consumers who are often overwhelmed by endless online searches for reliable, skilled professionals. By leveraging advanced AI, a curated network of experts, and a customer-centric approach, Pyng aims to make access to verified professionals more efficient and dependable.

“As our lives become increasingly fast-paced, the demand for professional assistance—from tax planners and counsellors to yoga trainers—is growing across both personal and professional spheres,” said Nandan Reddy, co-founder and head of innovation at Swiggy. “With Pyng, we’re offering a reliable, spam-free platform where users can connect with trusted experts. By curating demand for these specialised offerings, Pyng not only empowers individual providers but also brings structure to consumers' latent needs, connecting them with reliable experts who deliver real value.”

Powered by AI, Swiggy said Pyng simplifies users' lives by enabling the quick and seamless discovery of verified professionals, all within a secure, spam-free environment. The platform also offers a money-back guarantee in case users do not find value in the service.

At the core of this experience is Pyng’s Smart AI Assistance. It understands user queries and their nuances to recommend the most relevant professionals as per individual needs.

There is also a professionals’ personal AI assistant. It enables users to explore a professional’s offerings and understand their specific needs. It suggests the most suitable ways to resolve them—without any obligation to book.

Also Read

Pyng, which launched its seller app earlier this year, has been rapidly onboarding professionals. With over 1,000 professionals across 100 specialisations, Pyng aims to transform how consumers access professional advice by connecting them with a diverse range of specialists, including health and wellness experts like fitness trainers, yoga instructors, nutritionists, therapists, and pregnancy coaches. It would also connect users to financial advisors, spiritual experts, and energy healers. Other such experts include DJs, wedding planners, and travel experts.

Swiggy said its entry into the professional services market adds to the company’s mission to elevate the quality of life by offering unparalleled convenience. Pyng is currently live for users in Bengaluru.