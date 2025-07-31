Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump gives Mexico 90-day tariff hike relief to continue trade talks

Trump gives Mexico 90-day tariff hike relief to continue trade talks

President Sheinbaum described the conversation with Trump as "really good" and said both countries have 90 days to build a long-term deal

Donald Trump, Trump

Earlier this month, the US president had threatened to impose 30 per cent tariffs on Mexico’s exports starting on Aug. 1, saying President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government hadn’t done enough to help secure their shared border. (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said he extended Mexico’s current tariff rates for 90 days to allow more time for trade negotiations with the US’ southern neighbor. 
Earlier this month, the US president had threatened to impose 30 per cent tariffs on Mexico’s exports starting on Aug. 1, saying President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government hadn’t done enough to help secure their shared border. 
“The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border,” Trump said Thursday in a social media post, following a call with Sheinbaum. His decision comes shortly after he said he would not extend his Friday deadline.  
 
For now, Mexico will continue to pay a 25 per cent fentanyl tariff, a 25 per cent tariff on cars, and a 50 per cent tariff on steel, aluminum and copper, Trump said, adding that the country had also agreed to immediately terminate its “non-tariff trade barriers.” 
The Mexican peso jumped to a session high on the news, before paring gains to trade 0.4 per cent higher at 18.8193 per dollar as of 11:15 am In New York. 

Also Read

EPA chief Lee Zeldin, Mexico's Alicia Barcena sign deal to fix Tijuana River sewage crisis

US, Mexico sign accord to combat Tijuana River sewage flowing across border

tomatoes

US imposes 17% duty on Mexican tomatoes hoping to boost local production

Claudia Sheinbaum, mexico

Mexico's 'cool-head' Trump approach tested by latest tariff threat

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump hits EU, Mexico goods with 30% tariff effective Aug 1

kilmar abrego garcia

US may deport El Salvador native to Mexico or South Sudan: ICE official

Sheinbaum described the conversation with Trump as “really good” and said both countries have 90 days to build a long-term deal. 
Since the beginning of trade talks, Sheinbaum has pledged a “cool-headed” approach to negotiations with Trump, avoiding the quick retaliation that other countries had taken. Trump placed a 25 per cent tariff on Mexican goods earlier this year, but included exemptions for goods covered by the US-Mexico-Canada agreement, or USMCA, which includes the majority of Mexican exports. 
But the resolve of Mexican negotiators has been wearing thin as the US has gone ahead with tariffs that affect major export industries, from autos to steel and aluminum. Mexican cabinet members traveled frequently to Washington to sit down with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other top officials. 
Trump set an Aug. 1 deadline for a new round of rate hikes on imports from countries that haven’t struck deals with the US, even while the global tariffs face legal challenges in court. He has reached agreement with Japan and the European Union in recent days, following negotiations with countries including the Philippines and Vietnam. 
The US president also backed away from a full 50 per cent tariff on goods from Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, with major exports including civilian aircrafts and orange juice now slated to maintain their current 10 per cent rate. 
Mexico is the US’s No. 1 trade partner, part of the government’s argument for why it should be given special treatment. About 83 per cent of US imports from Mexico were exempt from tariffs in May, according to a Bloomberg Economics analysis of data from the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau. 
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump wants to see Russia-Ukraine peace deal by August 8, US tells UN

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump

Trump team 'frustrated' with India over trade, says US Treasury Secy

Donald Trump

US judges challenge claim that emergency law lets Trump impose tariffs

Donald Trump, Trump

US appeals court to decide legality of Trump's power to impose tariffs

nvidia

China summons Nvidia over H20 chip security after US trade deal talks

Topics : Donald Trump US mexico US tariff Mexico United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon