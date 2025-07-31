Eicher Motors says rare earth shortage hit Royal Enfield output in Q1FY26

Eicher Motors, which manufactures Royal Enfield bikes, on Thursday said that a shortage of rare earth magnets impacted the production of some of its performance motorcycles during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), Reuters reported.

The shortage is attributed to China’s export restrictions on rare earth magnets, imposed earlier this year.

The company added that it has begun transitioning to alternative materials.

“We started working on the alternative material... at least about three or four months back. Now (the import of) that alternative material is not a major issue,” Eicher Managing Director B Govindarajan told analysts during a post-earnings call, as quoted by Reuters.

The models that were impacted due to the shortage include the Himalayan, Scram, and newly launched Guerrilla, the report added. ALSO READ: Eicher Motors Q1 net rises 9% to Rs 1,205 cr on record Royal Enfield sales Other Indian manufacturers, such as TVS Motor and Ola Electric, are also exploring alternatives to rare earth magnets. A senior Maruti Suzuki executive described the shortage as a ‘challenging situation’ and said engineers are actively working to minimise its impact. China controls 90 per cent of the global production of rare earth magnets and more than 70 per cent of rare earth elements, which go into the making of magnets.