Swiggy to invest Rs 1k cr in supply chain unit Scootsy amid qcom expansion

Swiggy to invest Rs 1k cr in supply chain unit Scootsy amid qcom expansion

Scootsy provides services such as warehouse management and processing to improve order deliveries and shipping processes for wholesalers and retailers

swiggy

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Indian food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy said on Friday it will invest up to Rs 1,000 crore($115.47 million) in its supply chain subsidiary, amid an ongoing expansion of its fast-growing quick-commerce arm Instamart.
 
Scootsy provides services such as warehouse management and processing to improve order deliveries and shipping processes for wholesalers and retailers. 
Swiggy said its investment in Scootsy, which follows the Rs 1,600 crore it made in December, will take place in one or more tranches and is part of the company's business expansion. 
Like rival Zomato, which recently changed its name to Eternal, did with Blinkit, Swiggy has ramped up investments in quick-commerce arm Instamart. Both aim to deliver goods ranging from groceries to electronics in 10 minutes or less. 
 
The burgeoning sector's growth is outpacing food delivery, though the latter remains the cash cow for both Zomato and Swiggy. However, increasing investments in quick commerce to grab market share have put pressure on margins for both companies. 
Swiggy's revenue from supply chain services rose nearly 23% year-on-year to Rs 1,693 crore in the October to December quarter.

Topics : Swiggy Supply chain

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

