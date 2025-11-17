Home / Companies / News / Texmaco wins ₹15 cr DMRC contract for ballast-less tracks across NCR

Texmaco wins ₹15 cr DMRC contract for ballast-less tracks across NCR

Ballast-less refers to a type of railway track that replaces traditional crushed stone ballast with a rigid concrete or asphalt slab to which the rails are fastened

DMRC
Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee said the order reinforces confidence in Texmaco's engineering capabilities and aligns with the Make in India priorities. | File Image
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has secured a Rs 15.06 crore contract from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for installing, testing and commissioning ballast-less track systems across key corridors in the National Capital Region, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Ballast-less refers to a type of railway track that replaces traditional crushed stone ballast with a rigid concrete or asphalt slab to which the rails are fastened.

The project covers a 5.8 km track across Saket-G station on Line 11, Sarita Vihar Depot on Line 10 and Noida Electronic City station on Line 3. Work will begin on December 1 and is slated for completion in 12 months, adhering to DMRC's safety and quality standards, the statement said.

Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee said the order reinforces confidence in Texmaco's engineering capabilities and aligns with the Make in India priorities.

Texmaco is also executing a larger DMRC project involving 58 km of track between Majlis Park and R.K. Ashram, of which 22 km track and multiple crossings and turnouts have already been completed, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KPI Green wins ₹696 cr contract for 200 MW solar project in Gujarat

Sellwin Traders to buy 36% of Kumkum wellness in preferential share swap

Swiggy to charge select restaurants extra on 'One' orders from Nov 25

Raymond partners Unicommerce to streamline digital retail operations

ACME Solar arm gets 'change-in-law' compensation for Rajasthan project

Topics :DMRCPhysical contractsNew DelhiDelhi-NCR

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story