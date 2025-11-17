Texmaco wins ₹15 cr DMRC contract for ballast-less tracks across NCR

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has secured a Rs 15.06 crore contract from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for installing, testing and commissioning ballast-less track systems across key corridors in the National Capital Region, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Ballast-less refers to a type of railway track that replaces traditional crushed stone ballast with a rigid concrete or asphalt slab to which the rails are fastened.

The project covers a 5.8 km track across Saket-G station on Line 11, Sarita Vihar Depot on Line 10 and Noida Electronic City station on Line 3. Work will begin on December 1 and is slated for completion in 12 months, adhering to DMRC's safety and quality standards, the statement said.