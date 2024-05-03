Home / Companies / News / Swiss Military to invest Rs 56.5 crore on new manufacturing unit in Haryana

Swiss Military to invest Rs 56.5 crore on new manufacturing unit in Haryana

Spread over 1.21 acres and a built-up area of about 85,000 sq ft, the proposed plant will have a production capacity of 10 lakh pieces per year, it added

The company plans to set up its first fully owned manufacturing unit for luggage and travel gear in Faridabad, Haryana, Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd said in a statement. (Photo: X@ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Global lifestyle brand Swiss Military on Friday said it will set up its first fully owned manufacturing unit in India in Haryana with an initial investment of Rs 56.5 crore.

The company plans to set up its first fully owned manufacturing unit for luggage and travel gear in Faridabad, Haryana, Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Spread over 1.21 acres and a built-up area of about 85,000 sq ft, the proposed plant will have a production capacity of 10 lakh pieces per year, it added.

The targeted completion for the manufacturing unit will be within 8 months by Dec 31, 2024 at an initial investment of Rs 56.50 crore, the company said.

"Our own manufacturing capabilities will help establish Swiss Military's commitment to modernisation within the travel gear sector in the Indian market and to shorten go-to-market timelines with new products," Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Managing Director Anuj Sawhney said.

He further said, "It will also significantly bolster our position in the competitive global travel gear market. We trust that this new facility will be a cornerstone in our journey towards sustained growth and leadership in the industry."

Sawhney said with domestic and international leisure and business travel bouncing back aggressively, the company has seen very robust growth in the luggage and travel gear segment.

"This new venture by Swiss Military is aligned to our future vision of expansion in India and abroad while being part of their 'Make in India' movement," he added.

A global lifestyle brand with a 30-year legacy, Swiss Military, offers premium and innovative products across 26 countries and has over 3,000 products across various verticals.

Also Read

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

India ranks 4th in global military spending at $83.6 bn in 2023: Report

PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers full players list, price and live stream details

Haryana political crisis: Who is Haryana's new CM Nayab Singh Saini?

PKL 2024 Final Highlights: Puneri Paltan beats Haryana, crowned champions

Atanu Chakraborty re-appointed as HDFC Bank chairman for three years

Aurobindo Pharma gets tax demand of over Rs 13 cr from Hyderabad officials

Sebi gives approval to CARE Ratings' subsidiary to provide ESG ratings

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic anti-bacterial medication in US

Adani Group stocks see little impact of Sebi notices on disclosure norms

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :defence sectorDefencemanufacturing

First Published: May 03 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story