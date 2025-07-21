Taj parent expands partnership with Ambuja Neotia Group for 15 new hotels

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the parent firm for Taj Hotels and the hospitality arm of Tata Group, on Monday signed an agreement with Kolkata-based Ambuja Neotia Group for 15 new hotels.

The Ambuja Neotia Group will be investing around ₹2,500 crores for the new projects, Harshvardhan Neotia, chairman at the Ambuja Neotia Group told Business Standard, adding that the move is reflective of the strength and success of their ongoing collaboration.

This will be mainly from debt and internal accruals, and a possible fundraise in the future, he further said.

The new projects will be combination of greenfield, brownfield and conversion projects, and are spread across West Bengal, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh. They are expected to be completed in the next three to seven years.