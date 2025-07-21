Zomato's parent company introduces 'rotational leadership' CEO model

Giving more details on its ‘Rotational Leadership’ model, Eternal—the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit—said that this approach brings structural agility to leadership, ensuring that no role becomes static and that fresh energy enters the system at regular intervals.

The company, while detailing the leadership model, stated that under this model, the CEO role of each business is time-bound, typically for a two-year term.

ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Day breaks records with 18,000 orders per minute in India “Leaders move with urgency, knowing their window to create impact is finite. It reduces complacency, accelerates execution, and allows more diverse leadership styles to emerge. Over time, it also builds organisational muscle memory, as teams learn to operate independently of any one person, making us more resilient and adaptable as we grow,” said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Eternal.

Two weeks ago, the group announced the appointment of Aditya Mangla as the CEO of Zomato, the food aggregator business. This is the first time in Zomato’s 17-year history that someone from product/engineering is leading the business. Goyal said, “I am super excited to see how Aditya shapes the future of Zomato over the next two years, until it is time to hand over the baton to someone else.” Goyal also added that this model is designed to mitigate succession risk, decentralise execution, and future-proof the organisation. “It forces clarity in systems and builds companies that are led by principles, not personalities,” he added.