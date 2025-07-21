Home / Companies / News / Oberoi Realty Q1 result: Profit drops 28% to ₹421 crore on lower income

Oberoi Realty Q1 result: Profit drops 28% to ₹421 crore on lower income

Total income fell to ₹1,073.98 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,441.95 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Oberoi Realty
The board also declared an interim dividend for FY25-26 at the rate of ₹2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 each. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oberoi Realty Ltd on Monday reported a 28 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹421.25 crore for the quarter ended in June on lower income.

Its net profit stood at ₹584.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to ₹1,073.98 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,441.95 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The board also declared an interim dividend for FY25-26 at the rate of ₹2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 each.

On the operational front, the company has sold properties worth ₹1,639 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Titan to acquire 67% stake in Damas jewellery via UAE subsidiary

Zomato's parent company introduces 'rotational leadership' CEO model

Amazon Prime Day breaks records with 18,000 orders per minute in India

Titan to acquire majority stake in Dubai-based jewellery retailer Damas

Renault Group names Stephane Deblaise as new CEO for India operations

Topics :Q1 resultsOberoi RealtyReal Estate

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story