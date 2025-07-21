Oberoi Realty Q1 result: Profit drops 28% to ₹421 crore on lower income

Oberoi Realty Ltd on Monday reported a 28 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹421.25 crore for the quarter ended in June on lower income.

Its net profit stood at ₹584.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to ₹1,073.98 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,441.95 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The board also declared an interim dividend for FY25-26 at the rate of ₹2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 each.

On the operational front, the company has sold properties worth ₹1,639 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal.