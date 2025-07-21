Amazon Prime Day breaks records with 18,000 orders per minute in India

Amazon’s latest Prime Day sale event broke records with over 18,000 orders per minute—a 50 per cent jump from 2024. Seventy per cent of new memberships came from smaller Indian cities. The e-commerce giant delivered thousands of items within four hours in major metros, with same-day delivery doubling year-over-year and two-day delivery to smaller cities rising by 80 per cent.

“Prime members purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event, while we created new records on speed with the highest number of same-day deliveries,” said Akshay Sahi, Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery, and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets. “Thanks to our recent investment of ₹2,000 crore in the well-being of our associates and the scaling up of our operations, we were able to deliver even faster and safer this year.”

Prime members shopped from thousands of new products launched by over 400 Indian and global brands, including Intel, Samsung, OnePlus, Bajaj, HP, BoAt, Puma, and Adidas. Purchases spanned smartphones, TVs, appliances, fashion, groceries, and home essentials. Compared to last year’s Prime Day, smartphones saw high double-digit growth as Indians upgraded to flagship devices, driving up average selling prices across all city tiers. AI-enabled laptops, premium tablets, and health-focused wearables emerged as customer favourites, while premium audio segments achieved strong double-digit growth in Tier 2 cities. The home, kitchen, and outdoor category delivered its biggest Prime Day ever with 1.2X growth, supported by over 80 marquee brand launches. Fitness equipment sales surged 1.5X, with treadmill sales doubling, while furniture saw explosive growth with chairs and recliners achieving 10X increases.

“We also had a blockbuster Prime Day launch with our water purifiers, and it was a massive success,” said Arindam Paul, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer at Atomberg. Two-wheeler sales grew 1.9X across more than 500 cities, highlighting the expanding reach of online vehicle purchases beyond major metros. Eric Vas, President (Urbanite Business) at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said the company’s latest offering, Chetak 3001, received an overwhelming response, becoming the No.1 best-selling electric scooter during Prime Day 2025. Beauty categories experienced exceptional growth, with skincare and colour cosmetics seeing 2X increases. Professional beauty services witnessed up to 3X growth, while Korean beauty brands saw up to 7X growth.

Health-focused products gained momentum with whey protein sales increasing by over 80 per cent and coffee consumption growing 1.3X nationally, outpacing tea and growing 2X in Tier 2 cities. Shashi Kumar, the Chief Executive of Akshayakalpa Organic, reported significant gains, noting the company saw a remarkable 50 per cent growth in sales during Prime Day. Financing Fuels Premium Shift This surge reflects a broader trend where Amazon’s financing options and exclusive content are enabling smaller Indian cities to drive premium consumption. For instance, 1 out of 4 spends this Prime Day were on EMI (equated monthly instalment), and 9 out of 10 EMI purchases were driven by No Cost EMI.