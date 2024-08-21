Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TaMo ties up with two firms to expand charging infra for electric CVs

As part of the MoU inked between the parties, 250 new fast-charging stations for electric commercial vehicles would be set up across the country

Tata motors
Currently, Tata Motors sells Ace EVs to cater to various last-mile delivery requirements | (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has tied up with Delta Electronics India and Thunderplus Solutions to set up charging infrastructure for its range of electric commercial vehicles (CVs).

As part of the MoU inked between the parties, 250 new fast-charging stations for electric commercial vehicles would be set up across the country.

Strategically located in and around over 50 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kochi, among others, these new charging stations will significantly increase the existing network of 540 commercial vehicle charging points, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Basis its understanding of the commercial EV movement, the commercial vehicle major will recommend optimal locations and nearest dealerships for setting up the fast-charging stations, the company said.

While Delta Electronics will supply the necessary hardware, Thunderplus Solutions will install and operate them, it added.

E-commerce companies, parcel and courier service providers, among other industries, are increasing the adoption of commercial EVs for last-mile deliveries.

"Expanding the available charging infrastructure on high-use routes will encourage more customers to opt for electric commercial vehicles and improve vehicle uptime, resulting in higher revenues and better profitability, while contributing towards a cleaner, greener environment," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Vice President and Business Head -- SCV & PU -- Vinay Pathak said.

Currently, Tata Motors sells Ace EVs to cater to various last-mile delivery requirements.

The model is supported by over 150 electric vehicle service centres across the country.


Topics :Tata MotorsElectric Vehiclescommercial vehicle

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

