Tata Advanced Systems to expand Karnataka ops, boost aerospace growth

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) is expanding its operations in Karnataka. Backed by the state’s strong infrastructure, skilled workforce, and industry-friendly policies, TASL said these investments will support technological growth, job creation, and global collaborations in the aerospace sector.

TASL will establish a state-of-the-art maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility to support the Indian Air Force’s Lockheed Martin C-130J fleet.

“This will strengthen India’s self-reliance in defence and bolster Karnataka’s role in the global aerospace supply chain,” TASL said.

With strong government support, TASL stated that Karnataka remains a preferred investment destination for global aerospace and defence companies. The state’s progressive policies, cutting-edge research ecosystem, and skilled talent pool continue to attract strategic investments that enhance India’s position in the global aerospace supply chain.

“As the aerospace sector continues to evolve, Karnataka remains committed to driving innovation, accelerating industrial growth, and fostering an environment that encourages high-value technology investments,” TASL added.