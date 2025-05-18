Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors plans more product actions in FY26 for 'mainstreaming' EVs

Tata Motors plans more product actions in FY26 for 'mainstreaming' EVs

The Mumbai-based auto major is gearing up to launch Harrier.ev this fiscal and Sierra.ev subsequently, besides multiple interventions on existing models

Tata motors

The company also aims to improve retail market shares in all segments and "win back SCV shares by increasing penetration.(Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors aims to strengthen its electric vehicle range, as well as enhance the value proposition of existing nameplates, as part of its plans to make EVs mainstream in the domestic passenger vehicle market.

The Mumbai-based auto major is gearing up to launch Harrier.ev this fiscal and Sierra.ev subsequently, besides multiple interventions on existing models.

Tata Motors sold about 65,000 EVs in FY25, a drop of 10 per cent as compared with FY24.

"Strengthening EV portfolio with new launches, as we also strengthen the value proposition of existing products," it said in a post-result investor presentation. 

The company aims at continued efforts towards mainstreaming EVs, with focused market development and ecosystem actions, it noted while outlining the focus areas for sustainable growth in the passenger vehicles segment in FY26.

 

Also Read

Tata motors

Tata Motors ties up with Vertelo to offer leasing for electric CVs

PremiumTata Motors

Multiple headwinds are expected to keep Tata Motors in the slow lane

Q4, Q4 results

Q4 results highlights: Tata power net profit rises 16.5% to ₹1,042 crore

Tata Motors

Tata Motors shares fall after 51% drop in March quarter net profit

Tata motors, Jaguar

Tata Motors shares hit speed bump, down 3% post muted Q4; what analysts say

On the internal combustion engine vehicle segment, the company said it aims at "leveraging its strongest and freshest portfolio yet, with product interventions across hatches and SUVs".

The company aims to enhance brand consideration through comprehensive marketing campaigns and brand associations, to improve customer experience.

Tata Motors said it also plans to expand its sales network in key markets, with a focus on larger format stores.

Besides, it intends to focus on accelerating cost reduction initiatives to ensure competitiveness and profitability in a tough environment, it added.

In the commercial vehicle business, the company said it expects improved fleet utilisation and a stable sentiment index with most macroeconomic indicators on track.

"We anticipate sustained growth despite global headwinds," the company stated.

The company's focus in the current fiscal would be to ensure a smooth transition of AC regulation in trucks, coupled with value enhancements.

Tata Motors will also continue to redefine the future of mobility with an expansive product portfolio, smart digital solutions and new nameplate launches, it stated.

The company also aims to improve retail market shares in all segments and "win back SCV shares by increasing penetration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TATA Tech

Tata Tech expects return to healthy growth by Q2 FY26: CEO Warren Harris

Foxconn

Foxconn to ship iPhones from Bengaluru factory to US starting June

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee Entertainment to unveil new logo, aims to deliver premium content

Airtel

After Vodafone Idea, Airtel files plea in Supreme Court over AGR dues

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

Focus on exports, diversification to boost revenue growth: RITES CMD

Topics : Tata Motors Electric vehicles in India Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon