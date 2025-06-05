Home / Companies / News / LIC appoints Ramakrishnan Chandar as new Chief Investment Officer

LIC appoints Ramakrishnan Chandar as new Chief Investment Officer

As CIO of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, Ramakrishnan Chandar will oversee one of the country's largest investment portfolios spanning multiple asset classes

LIC
On June 1, 2025, LIC also announced the appointment of Ratnakar Patnaik and Dinesh Pant as managing directors (Photo: Reuters)
Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has appointed Ramakrishnan Chandar as its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective from June 5, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.
 
Chandar, who previously served as executive director at LIC, will now be responsible for overseeing and managing the corporation’s extensive investment portfolio, among the largest in the country.
 

Over three decades with LIC

 
Chandar joined LIC in 1990 as an assistant administrative officer. Over the years, he has held several key positions, including senior divisional manager for the Nagpur and Hyderabad divisions, regional manager (marketing) for the South Zone, and regional manager (pension & group schemes) for the South Central Zone.
 
In his most recent role, Chandar led LIC’s Strategic Business Unit for International Operations as executive director. He holds a diploma in financial management and is a fellow of the Insurance Institute of India.
 

Earlier leadership appointments at LIC

 
On June 1, 2025, LIC also announced the appointment of Ratnakar Patnaik and Dinesh Pant as managing directors.
 
Patnaik brings 35 years of experience to the role, having served as senior divisional manager in the Indore and Jamshedpur divisions and as regional manager in the Eastern Zone.
 
Dinesh Pant previously served as actuary and executive director (actuarial) at LIC. He is a fellow of both the Institute of Actuaries of India and the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK. He also holds degrees in engineering and law, along with a master’s in business administration.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nalco clarifies ₹30,000-cr smelter expansion plan on track, not deferred

BEL secures ₹2,323 crore missile system spares orders for Navy ships

Jeetendra Kapoor, family-owned firms sell Mumbai land parcel for ₹855 cr

Microsoft shakes up leadership: LinkedIn CEO to oversee Office, Copilot

Infosys launches AI-powered features for fans at Roland-Garros 2025

Topics :LIC Insurance SectorInvestment

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story