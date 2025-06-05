LIC appoints Ramakrishnan Chandar as new Chief Investment Officer

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has appointed Ramakrishnan Chandar as its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective from June 5, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Chandar, who previously served as executive director at LIC, will now be responsible for overseeing and managing the corporation’s extensive investment portfolio, among the largest in the country.

Over three decades with LIC

Chandar joined LIC in 1990 as an assistant administrative officer. Over the years, he has held several key positions, including senior divisional manager for the Nagpur and Hyderabad divisions, regional manager (marketing) for the South Zone, and regional manager (pension & group schemes) for the South Central Zone.