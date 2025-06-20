Friday, June 20, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tata AIA launches 2 new funds for wealth creation, insurance cover

Tata AIA launches 2 new funds for wealth creation, insurance cover

ULIP funds will tap high-performing stocks while serving retirement goals of investors

New fund offerings, Mutual Funds, Market volatility, MF investors, NFOs

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched two new equity-linked funds (ULIP) under its unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs). Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Fund and Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Pension Fund will be available from June 23 to June 30, 2025, at an issue price of Rs 10 per unit.
 
Both funds are meant for wealth creation and retirement planning while offering life insurance protection under various Tata AIA insurance products, said the company.
 

1. Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Fund

 
It is meant for individuals looking to create wealth while providing insurance cover to their families. The fund is benchmarked to the Nifty 200 Alpha 30 Index, which includes 30 high-performing stocks known to generate excess returns (alpha) over the market.
 
 

2. Top 200 Alpha 30 Index Pension Fund

 
It will build a robust retirement corpus and is available through Tata AIA’s Smart Pension Secure Plan.
 
Both funds have the following asset allocation:

Also Read

PremiumNew fund offerings, Mutual Funds, Market volatility, MF investors, NFOs

Market correction, volatility slow mutual funds investor additions

Angel One

Angel One AMC launches two new passive funds: Here's all you need to know

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

New Nippon funds close April 30, experts say tread with caution

mutual fund, large cap, fund houses, fund

UTI Mutual Fund launches Multi Cap Fund: Here's all you need to know

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

Motilal Oswal launches equity fund tracking India's infrastructure growth

 
80 per cent to 100 per cent in equity and equity-related instruments
 
Zero per cent to 20 per cent in cash and money market securities
 

Features for investors

 
Access to Alpha Stocks: Focus on companies with a strong track record of outperforming the market.
 
Life insurance: Investors get insurance cover along with market-linked returns.
 
Long-term wealth Focus: Ideal for financial goals that span several years, like retirement.
 
Strategic diversification: Exposure to multiple sectors with a data-driven stock selection process.
 
“The new funds are positioned to capitalise on India’s strong economic fundamentals and rising consumption,” said Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance. “We are combining life cover with high-growth equity exposure, giving customers both financial protection and investment growth.”
 

Tata AIA funds’ performance

 
Top 200 Fund: 32.3 per cent CAGR in five years
 
Multi-Cap Fund: 31.4 per cent
 
India Consumption Fund: 30.4 per cent
 
Notably, 99.93 per cent of Tata AIA's fund assets under management are rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar, much higher than the industry average of less than 30 per cent.
 

How to invest?

Investors can access these funds through select Tata AIA life insurance products such as:
 
Param Raksha Life Growth+ / Pro / Maxima+
 
Pro Fit
 
Shubh Muhurat
 
Shubh Fortune

More From This Section

baggage, airport

Man compensated for lost airline baggage: 'Landmark' win for consumers

Pensions

UPS for govt employees: How to shift to pension scheme as deadline nears

PremiumMidcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

Corporate bond funds: Assess portfolio quality, expense ratio before entry

Premiumfund, compass

Balanced Advantage Funds: Ensure fund's strategy matches your risk appetite

Health Insurance Premiums

What are the best health insurance plans in the market for you?

Topics : NFOs tata aia BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon