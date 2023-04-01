Tata Power, Adani raise electricity tariff for customers in Mumbai

Tata Power and Adani Electricity have raised the electricity charges for Mumbai customers following a rise in raw material prices.

In a statement, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission said it has approved an average tariff increase of around 11.9 per cent in FY 2023-24.

For Tata Power consumers,12.2 per cent in FY 2024-25 and for Adani customers, the commission approved a lower average tariff increase of around 2.2 per cent in FY 2023-24 and 2.1 per cent in FY 2024-25.

The commission cited an increase in fuel cost, power purchase cost and shortfall in revenue due to the impact of Covid-19, and an increase in transmission system costs and transmission charges for allowing the tariff rise.