Tata Power applies to expand electricity distribution in Maharashtra

Tata Power has applied to distribute electricity to various pockets of Maharashtra as part of its efforts to expand beyond the financial capital, officials said on Thursday.
The company has filed for a license across key growth regions, including parts of Mumbai, Pune, Sambhaji Nagar and Nashik, they added.
It can be noted that through amendments made to the Electricity Act, private distribution companies are allowed to apply to serve various parts.
However, they were hesitant to apply due to the high investments required for setting up such infrastructure.
In 2022, Tata Power's rival Adani Group, with which it competes in Mumbai suburban areas, applied for select areas and expressed intent to invest up to Rs 5,700 crore towards the initiative.
In the application submitted before the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), seeking the grant of a distribution license to serve key regions across the state, the Tata Group company has evinced interest in serving areas like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Badnapur, Jalna Taluka, Waluj MIDC, Nashik, Sinnar, Igatpuri, and Trimbak Talukas.
It is also keen to serve the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), and the entire corridor from PMC to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), the officials said.
Tata Power is also keen on serving the Pune region, including Pune City, Haveli, Maval, Mulshi, and Khed Talukas, they added.
A public notice inviting objections and suggestions from citizens has been published as per the mandatory procedure, they said, adding that this will be followed by a public hearing.
As per people in the know, Torrent Power and Adani have also undertaken similar efforts and the MERC is expected to hold hearings for their applications on July 22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app