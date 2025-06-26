Home / Companies / News / Tata Power applies to expand electricity distribution in Maharashtra

The company has filed for a license across key growth regions, including parts of Mumbai, Pune, Sambhaji Nagar and Nashik

Tata Power
Tata Power is also keen on serving the Pune region, including Pune City, Haveli, Maval, Mulshi, and Khed Talukas
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:24 PM IST
Tata Power has applied to distribute electricity to various pockets of Maharashtra as part of its efforts to expand beyond the financial capital, officials said on Thursday.

The company has filed for a license across key growth regions, including parts of Mumbai, Pune, Sambhaji Nagar and Nashik, they added.

ALSO READ: Maha transporters threaten strike from Jul 1 against traffic e-challans

It can be noted that through amendments made to the Electricity Act, private distribution companies are allowed to apply to serve various parts.

However, they were hesitant to apply due to the high investments required for setting up such infrastructure.

In 2022, Tata Power's rival Adani Group, with which it competes in Mumbai suburban areas, applied for select areas and expressed intent to invest up to Rs 5,700 crore towards the initiative.

In the application submitted before the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), seeking the grant of a distribution license to serve key regions across the state, the Tata Group company has evinced interest in serving areas like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Badnapur, Jalna Taluka, Waluj MIDC, Nashik, Sinnar, Igatpuri, and Trimbak Talukas.

It is also keen to serve the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), and the entire corridor from PMC to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), the officials said.

Tata Power is also keen on serving the Pune region, including Pune City, Haveli, Maval, Mulshi, and Khed Talukas, they added.

A public notice inviting objections and suggestions from citizens has been published as per the mandatory procedure, they said, adding that this will be followed by a public hearing.

As per people in the know, Torrent Power and Adani have also undertaken similar efforts and the MERC is expected to hold hearings for their applications on July 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Maharashtra NewsTata PowerelectricityMaharashtra

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

