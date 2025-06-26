Tata Power applies to expand electricity distribution in Maharashtra

Tata Power has applied to distribute electricity to various pockets of Maharashtra as part of its efforts to expand beyond the financial capital, officials said on Thursday.

The company has filed for a license across key growth regions, including parts of Mumbai, Pune, Sambhaji Nagar and Nashik, they added.

It can be noted that through amendments made to the Electricity Act, private distribution companies are allowed to apply to serve various parts.

However, they were hesitant to apply due to the high investments required for setting up such infrastructure.

In 2022, Tata Power's rival Adani Group, with which it competes in Mumbai suburban areas, applied for select areas and expressed intent to invest up to Rs 5,700 crore towards the initiative. In the application submitted before the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), seeking the grant of a distribution license to serve key regions across the state, the Tata Group company has evinced interest in serving areas like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Badnapur, Jalna Taluka, Waluj MIDC, Nashik, Sinnar, Igatpuri, and Trimbak Talukas. It is also keen to serve the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), and the entire corridor from PMC to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), the officials said.