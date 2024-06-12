Home / Companies / News / Tata Power Renewable Energy deploys more than 850 e-bus charging points

Tata Power Renewable Energy deploys more than 850 e-bus charging points

The robust bus charging network has led to more than 1 lakh tonnes of tailpipe CO2 emissions savings, the company said in a statement

Renewable energy, Tata Power
E-bus charging points have benn set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Goa, among other districts. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 7:57 PM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Wednesday said it has deployed more than 850 e-bus charging points at various locations in the country.

The robust bus charging network has led to more than 1 lakh tonnes of tailpipe CO2 emissions savings, the company said in a statement

The locations include Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharwad, Lucknow, and Goa, the statement said.

Topics :Tata PowerRenewable energy policyrenewable energyCO2 emissionsDelhiLucknowBengaluru

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

