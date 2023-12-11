Tata Power ties up with Indian Oil to set up over 500 EV charging stations

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Ltd (TPEVCSL) on Monday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to install over 500 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the country. Tata Power will set up the stations at IOCL's retail outlets.

"This strategic collaboration focuses on building a reliable and expansive intercity charging network, which will help alleviate range anxiety for EV owners travelling between cities," the company said.

These EV charging points will be installed in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kochi, as well as across major highways such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Salem-Kochi Highway, Guntur-Chennai Highway and the Golden Quadrilateral.

"Leveraging IOCL's extensive presence, Tata Power will set up fast and superfast charging points in multiple regions, contributing to accessibility and inclusivity for a sustainable electric mobility future," said Virendra Goyal, head of Business Development - EV Charging at Tata Power.

The customers will be able to use "Tata Power EZ Charge" and "IndianOil e-Charge" apps to locate and book the chargers.

"IOCL envisages to provide 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024, transforming retail network to complete energy solutions outlets. With more than 6,000 EV charging stations at present, the company plans to keep expanding its reach," said Shri Saumitra Shrivastava, executive director (Retail-N&E) at IOCL.

Tata Power currently has a charging infra across over 420 cities in India, including over 62,000 home chargers, 4,900 public and semi-public charging points, and 430 bus charging stations. The shares of the company were trading 2.15 per cent in the green as of 1:44 pm at Rs 330.4 apiece on BSE.