Home / Companies / News / Tata Power ties up with Indian Oil to set up over 500 EV charging stations

Tata Power ties up with Indian Oil to set up over 500 EV charging stations

IOCL said it is aiming to provide 10,000 EV charging stations in India by 2024 transforming the retail network to complete energy solutions outlets

Tata Power will set up the EV charging stations at IOCL's retail outlets (Representative Image/Photo: Bloomberg)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 1:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Ltd (TPEVCSL) on Monday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to install over 500 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the country. Tata Power will set up the stations at IOCL's retail outlets.

"This strategic collaboration focuses on building a reliable and expansive intercity charging network, which will help alleviate range anxiety for EV owners travelling between cities," the company said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


These EV charging points will be installed in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kochi, as well as across major highways such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Salem-Kochi Highway, Guntur-Chennai Highway and the Golden Quadrilateral.

"Leveraging IOCL's extensive presence, Tata Power will set up fast and superfast charging points in multiple regions, contributing to accessibility and inclusivity for a sustainable electric mobility future," said Virendra Goyal, head of Business Development - EV Charging at Tata Power.

The customers will be able to use "Tata Power EZ Charge" and "IndianOil e-Charge" apps to locate and book the chargers.

"IOCL envisages to provide 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024, transforming retail network to complete energy solutions outlets. With more than 6,000 EV charging stations at present, the company plans to keep expanding its reach," said Shri Saumitra Shrivastava, executive director (Retail-N&E) at IOCL.

Tata Power currently has a charging infra across over 420 cities in India, including over 62,000 home chargers, 4,900 public and semi-public charging points, and 430 bus charging stations. The shares of the company were trading 2.15 per cent in the green as of 1:44 pm at Rs 330.4 apiece on BSE. 

Also Read

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia at bottom after ENG vs AFG match

World Cup 2023 Points Table: India at number 2, Australia move to number 4

World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand dethrone India from top of table

World Cup 2023 points table, top batters and bowlers after SA vs BAN match

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India at top in Super4 despite Bangladesh loss

JSW USA to raise $145 mn loan for capex Moody's affirms stable ratings

Rajiv Jain-led GQG's $10 billion India bet has winning picks beyond Adani

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

Zydus, Daewoong collaborate to co-develop, market Leuprolide Acetate

Toys 'R' Us to start manufacturing in India by mid next year: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata PowerElectric VehiclesElectric vehicles in IndiaIndian OilChargingBS Web ReportsCompanies

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story