Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons seeks CCI clearance to take additional 10% stake in Tata Play

Tata Sons seeks CCI clearance to take additional 10% stake in Tata Play

After the completion of the deal, Tata Sons will have a 70 per cent holding in the entertainment content distribution platform

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Sons, promoter of Tata Group, has sought approval from fair trade regulator CCI for acquiring an additional 10 per cent stake in DTH operator Tata Play from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings.

Currently, Tata Sons owns a 60 per cent stake in Tata Play. After the completion of the deal, Tata Sons will have a 70 per cent holding in the entertainment content distribution platform.

Tata Sons Pvt Ltd is an investment holding company, which is registered as a core investment company with the Reserve Bank of India and classified as a "Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Core Investment Company".

"The proposed transaction relates to Tata Sons' acquisition of 10 per cent shareholding in Tata Play from Baytree Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd," said a notice filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday.

Baytree Investments (Mauritius) is an affiliate of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings.

The proposed transaction is being notified to the Commission under Section 6(2) and Section 5(a) of the Competition Act, 2002, Tata Sons said.

Also Read

Tata Sons' de-registration application under consideration, says RBI

Cash cow: TCS dividend to Tata Sons nears Rs 25,000 cr in FY25 so far

Committed to turning Air India into top-class airline: Tata Sons chairman

Despite moderation, India will be fastest growing economy: N Chandrasekaran

Here's how India Inc and industry leaders pay tribute to Manmohan Singh

Section 6(2) of the Competition Act pertains to any person or enterprise to notify the CCI before entering into a combination, while Section 5(a) defines a combination as the acquisition of one or more enterprises, or the merger or amalgamation of enterprises that exceed a certain threshold.

Tata Play, (formerly Tata Sky), is one of India's leading content distribution platforms providing Pay TV and Over-the-top (OTT) services through Tata Play Binge, an OTT platform.

In its submission to the CCI for the assessment of the proposed transaction, the parties (Tata Sons and Tata Play) asserted that the transaction will not adversely affect competition in any plausible relevant markets.

Accordingly, the definition of the relevant market may remain open, the CCI may assess the transaction in the context of wired broadband internet services in India and the complementary link between internet access provided by Tata Sons through its affiliates and web-based services like Tata Play Binge, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sri Lanka power project not cancelled, tariff is being re-evaluated: Adani

Dr Agarwal's Health Care sets IPO price between Rs 382 and Rs 402

DLF Q3 net profit rises 61% to Rs 1,059 cr, revenue jumps to Rs 1,737 cr

Patanjali recalls 4 tonnes of red chilli powder over regulatory compliance

Bharti Airtel may regain lost entry-level subscribers, say analysts

Topics :Tata SonsTata Sons LimitedTata Sons board

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story