Tata Sons to infuse Rs 2,000 crore in loss-making subsidiary Tata Tele

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, will have to infuse an additional Rs 2,055 crore in its loss-making subsidiary Tata Teleservices as the latter's bonds worth Rs 940 crore are due for repayment on November 10. Another tranche of bonds worth Rs 1,115 crore are due by February next year, say banking sources.

Bankers say since Tata Teleservices does not have enough financial resources, Tata Sons will have to chip in these funds so the company can meet its financial obligations.

Tata Sons has already repaid Rs 46,000 crore worth of debt to date of Tata Teleservices in the past few years. In 2018, Tata Sons had also paid $1.27 billion to NTT Docomo to buy back 26 per cent in the group telecom venture Tata Teleservices after the Japanese telecom giant exercised its right to exit the joint venture.