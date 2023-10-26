Home / Companies / News / Tata Sons to infuse Rs 2,000 crore in loss-making subsidiary Tata Tele

Tata Sons to infuse Rs 2,000 crore in loss-making subsidiary Tata Tele

For the first half of the ongoing financial year, the company reported a loss of Rs 672 crore on total income of Rs 1,046 crore, according to filings with the stock exchanges

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, will have to infuse an additional Rs 2,055 crore in its loss-making subsidiary Tata Teleservices as the latter's bonds worth Rs 940 crore are due for repayment on November 10. Another tranche of bonds worth Rs 1,115 crore are due by February next year, say banking sources.

Bankers say since Tata Teleservices does not have enough financial resources, Tata Sons will have to chip in these funds so the company can meet its financial obligations.

Tata Sons has already repaid Rs 46,000 crore worth of debt to date of Tata Teleservices in the past few years. In 2018, Tata Sons had also paid $1.27 billion to NTT Docomo to buy back 26 per cent in the group telecom venture Tata Teleservices after the Japanese telecom giant exercised its right to exit the joint venture.

For the first half of the ongoing financial year, the company reported a loss of Rs 672 crore on total income of Rs 1,046 crore, according to filings with the stock exchanges. The company’s net worth was negative Rs 17,832 crore as on September this year.

 

An email sent to Tata Sons did not elicit any response. Bankers said Tata Teleservices has obtained a support letter from its holding company indicating it will take necessary financial action to organise any shortfall in liquidity.

Interestingly, Tata Teleservices, one of the first companies to start wireless telephone services in India, has become a cash burner for the salt-to-software group. In its annual report for 2022, Tata Sons had pegged the gross liabilities of Tata Teleservices and its listed subsidiary, Tata Tele Maharashtra, at Rs 19,638 crore, with the company owing the government an adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

On October 20, the company filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court to reconsider the levy of interest, and penalty and interest on the penalty claiming errors in calculations by the department of telecommunications and a review petition is pending with the Supreme Court. The matter is pending.

Also Read

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Q1FY24 result: Net loss at Rs 301.18 crore

Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran earns Rs 113 cr as FY23 remuneration

Air India's accumulated losses at FY23-end estimated at Rs 14,000 crore

Tata Sons comes to rescue of Tata Play as it faces growth headwinds

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Nokia bags WiFi6-ready broadband gear deal from Tata Play Fiber

Coromandel International Q2 results: Net profit rises 2% to Rs 755 crore

Adani Group seeking to raise $4 bn to fund green hydrogen plans

Piaggio Vehicles sells about 26,000 units of electric 3-wheelers in 2023

Case to break up Google hinges on 'four taps and a swipe': Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata SonsTata groupTata Teleservicesstock exchange

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story