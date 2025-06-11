Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's influencer marketing industry to grow by 25% in 2025: Report

India's influencer marketing industry to grow by 25% in 2025: Report

India's influencer marketing industry is growing with support from brand trust, agency M&As and a government fund for creators, shifting focus to content quality and relevance

One of the most significant shifts in the industry is the move beyond follower count to content quality and creator relevance | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Roshni Shekhar
India’s influencer marketing industry is expected to grow by 25 per cent this year from ₹3,600 crore in 2024, as many traditional and digital-first agencies strengthen their influencer marketing capabilities, according to a report titled India Influencer Marketing Report 2025.
 
The report, released by The Goat Agency—WPP Media’s (formerly GroupM) influencer and content marketing segment—and Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company, stated that the last 12 months saw a sharp rise in mergers and acquisitions, with over 20 deals taking place in the media and marketing sector. Media agencies have been increasingly building their influencer marketing strengths. The report also highlighted that 70 per cent of brands cited trust and credibility as the top reasons to engage with influencers. Adding to this momentum, the Indian government has stepped in with a $1 billion fund to support content creators, boosting innovation, production quality, and reach. 
   
One of the most significant shifts in the industry is the move beyond follower count to content quality and creator relevance. This is particularly evident among manufacturing brands, 85 per cent of which prioritise content quality when selecting influencers. At the same time, 72 per cent of brands prefer long-term influencer partnerships, while 95 per cent show a strong inclination towards macro-influencers, driven by increasing concerns around content control and brand safety. Niche micro-influencers are also gaining traction in high-consideration categories such as automotive and consumer durables, with 85 per cent of marketers in these verticals planning increased investments, the report noted.
 
“Today’s consumers aren’t just buying products—they are buying into stories, communities, and creators they trust,” said Ashwin Padmanabhan, chief operating officer, WPP Media, South Asia. “With sharper content, stronger metrics, and a renewed focus on credibility, influencer marketing in India is moving towards maturity.”
 
Puneet Avasthi, director, specialist businesses, insights division, Kantar, was quoted as saying: “Influencer marketing in India is no longer just about reach—it’s about relevance, resonance, and results. As consumers become more discerning, the role of influencers in shaping perceptions, guiding discovery, and driving action has never been more critical. The future belongs to brands that treat influencers as strategic collaborators, not just content amplifiers.”
 
From a consumer perspective, creators continue to influence the purchase funnel significantly, with over two-thirds of Indian users turning to influencers for product discovery, information, and action, the report added.
 

