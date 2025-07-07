Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel inks MoU with InQuik to bring modular bridge tech to India

Tata Steel inks MoU with InQuik to bring modular bridge tech to India

Tata Steel
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:13 PM IST
Tata Steel on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Australian company InQuik Group to introduce modular bridge construction technology in India.
 
The partnership aims to combine InQuik’s prefabricated bridge systems with Tata Steel’s industrial capabilities, as part of an effort to enhance the country's infrastructure development.
 
According to Tata Steel, the agreement will help expand its offerings in the infrastructure space by adding value-added construction products to its portfolio.
 
"Tata Steel focuses on delivering smart and sustainable construction solutions to fulfil the growing infrastructural needs of a modern India. This collaboration with InQuik reflects our technology-driven approach to reimagine construction practices in the country," TV Narendran, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Steel.
 
The patented InQuik system allows for the rapid construction of reinforced concrete bridges using prefabricated steel moulds, which is filled with concrete on site. The companies said this approach offers a scalable and cost-effective solution for critical infrastructure, particularly in remote areas.
 
"We are excited to partner with Tata Steel, a global leader in steel manufacturing, to expand the reach of our bridge systems into the Indian market. This agreement represents a significant milestone in InQuik’s international growth and reflects the confidence that leading companies like Tata Steel have in our technology," Logan Mullaney, CEO of InQuik Group.
 
Tata Steel said the initiative is part of its strategy to position itself as a technology-driven player offering integrated construction solutions beyond traditional steel manufacturing.
 
Shares of Tata Steel last traded at ₹162.40 apiece on the BSE at the closing of the markets on Monday. 

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

