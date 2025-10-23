Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki's Jimny 5-door crosses 100K export milestone globally

Maruti Suzuki's Jimny 5-door crosses 100K export milestone globally

Export of the Jimny 5-door had started in 2023, shortly after its India debut, to more than 100 countries, including Japan, Mexico and Australia, the company said in a statement

Maruti Suzuki
In Japan, where it is exported as 'Jimny Nomade', since January 2025, the model crossed 50,000 orders within days of introduction, it added. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said its compact SUV Jimny 5-door has crossed cumulative exports of 1 lakh units from India.

Export of the Jimny 5-door had started in 2023, shortly after its India debut, to more than 100 countries, including Japan, Mexico and Australia, the company said in a statement.

In Japan, where it is exported as 'Jimny Nomade', since January 2025, the model crossed 50,000 orders within days of introduction, it added.

The company said its overall export volumes have been growing year-on-year, crossing 3.32 lakh units in 2024-25 as compared to 2.83 lakh units in 2023-24.

"The Jimny has over half a century of heritage, globally. Jimny 5-door crossing the 1 lakh export mark is a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki," company Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

He further said the Jimny, along with 16 other models are exported by Maruti Suzuki and the year-on-year rise highlights India's rise as a hub for world-class automobile manufacturing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp enters UK market, partners with MotoGB for distribution

Premier Energies enters transformer manufacturing with 51% Transcon stake

BLS Intl bags visa outsourcing contract from Cyprus embassy in Kazakhstan

BigBasket logs strong festive sales as electronics category surges 500%

Hyundai India names Sunil Moolchandani as new national sales head

Topics :Company NewsMaruti SuzukiAuto sales

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story