Tata Trusts battle: Venu Srinivasan named life trustee before end of term

Tata Trusts battle: Venu Srinivasan named life trustee before end of term

The renewal marks his transition to life trusteeship, cementing his position within one of the most influential charitable trusts of the Tata Group

Venu Srinivasan

Industrialist Venu Srinivasan has been reappointed as a life trustee at the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust | Image: Wikimedia Commons

BS Reporters Mumbai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Industrialist Venu Srinivasan has been reappointed as a life trustee at the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), a day before his three-year term was set to end. The decision was taken unanimously by the trustees on Wednesday morning, according to sources familiar with the matter.
 
Srinivasan’s current term at SDTT was due to end on October 23, 2025. The renewal marks his transition to life trusteeship, cementing his position within one of the most influential charitable trusts of the Tata Group.
 
Mehli Mistry’s renewal up next
 
Another key renewal—that of Mehli Mistry—is expected later this week. Mistry’s term at both the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the two core entities controlling a majority stake in Tata Sons, ends on October 28, 2025.
 
 
The trustees had approved the concept of lifetime trusteeship shortly after Ratan Tata’s passing last year. However, interpretations of the resolution have since divided the board.

One group of trustees contends that a trustee’s term must be formally renewed before lifetime status takes effect, while another believes that lifetime trusteeship applies automatically upon the expiry of an existing term.
 
Legal experts have been analysing the fine print of the October 2024 resolution, which stated that,
 
“On expiry of any tenure of any trustee, that trustee will be reappointed by the concerned trust without any limit of tenure of such reappointment, and in accordance with law.” 
 
Centre steps in amid governance concerns
 
The developments come at a crucial juncture, as the Union government has stepped in to mediate internal differences within the Tata Trusts and prevent instability in the Tata Group.
 
Recently, senior representatives from Tata Sons and Tata Trusts met Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Shah’s New Delhi residence to discuss governance issues and succession matters.
 
Listing of Tata Sons adds to complexity
 
The issue of a potential listing of Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, has also become intertwined with the latest corporate developments.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had directed Tata Sons to list by September 30, 2025, under its scale-based regulatory framework introduced in October 2022. The three-year deadline has since passed.
 
Tata Trusts, which holds 66 per cent of Tata Sons, and the company itself have so far preferred to remain private. However, some within the organisation are re-evaluating this position, people aware of the matter said.
 
Meanwhile, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns an 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons, has reiterated its support for a public listing, seeing it as a step toward unlocking shareholder value. 
 
What lies ahead
 
The renewal of trusteeships and the interpretation of the lifetime tenure clause will be closely watched, as they have direct implications for the control and governance of the Tata Group’s holding structure.
 
Observers say that clarity on these issues will be critical, particularly in the run-up to decisions on Tata Sons’ ownership, structure, and compliance with regulatory mandates.

Topics : Tata Sons Tata Trusts Tata Trust

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

