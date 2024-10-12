Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / LIC launches single-premium micro-term insurance for financial groups

LIC launches single-premium micro-term insurance for financial groups

LIC's new plan offers simple and affordable life insurance for financial institutions to cover their members

LIC. life insurance corporation
The product is for groups with 50 or more members. | Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 6:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced a single-premium group micro-term insurance plan.

It is a non-participating, non-linked, group, pure risk, micro insurance product. The plan is specially designed to provide simple, flexible and affordable life insurance to cater to the needs of finance institutions, including micro finance institutions, co-operatives, self-help groups (SHGs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to cover their members or loanees.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


It addresses essential insurance requirements of members of unorganised groups, employer-employee groups and other homogeneous affinity groups. The product provides customised credit protection to customers of financial institutions and protects families from the burden of repayment of loans in case of demise of the breadwinner, LIC said in a release.

The product is for groups with 50 or more members; provides risk cover sum assured from Rs 5,000-Rs 2 lakh for members; flexibility to choose term from 1 month to 10 years for risk cover; and easy to avail with no need for any medical examination. Joint life cover for spouses is available under lender-borrower relationships, it said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIC reduces 1st-year agent payout to 28% after surrender value revision

LIC boosts stake in Pune-based Bank of Maharashtra from 4.05% to 7.10%

LIC MF to introduce Rs 100 daily SIPs: Should you invest

LIC earmarks Rs 600 crore for digital shift; to be 'paperless' in 2 years

Reliance Infra settles Rs 235 cr debt with Edelweiss and Rs 600 cr with LIC

Topics :LIC Life Insurance CorporationInsurance

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story