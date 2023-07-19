Tatas to set up first electric battery giga plant outside India in UK

The Tata Group, which owns Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR), plans to invest 4 bn pounds (around $5.2 bn) in an electric car battery factory to produce 40 GWh cells annually in the UK, the group announced on Wednesday.

This would be the first gigafactory for electric batteries by Tata’s outside of India. JLR and Tata Motors would be the anchor customers with supplies commencing from 2026.

Tata Motors shares went up during day’s trade touching Rs 620.5 in afternoon trade.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said: “The Tata Group is deeply committed to a sustainable future across all of our business. Today, I am delighted to announce that the Tata Group will be setting up one of Europe's largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in the UK.”

“Our multi-billion pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, Jaguar Land Rover. With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK, alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive. I also want to thank His Majesty's Government, which has worked so closely with us to enable this investment,” he added.

This would be one of the largest ever investments in the UK automotive sector, Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister said. “Tata Group’s decision to build their new gigafactory here in the UK – their first outside of India – is a huge vote of confidence in Britain. This will be one of the largest ever investments in the UK automotive sector. It will not only create thousands of skilled jobs for Britons around the country, but it will also strengthen our lead in the global transition to electric vehicles, helping to grow our economy in clean industries of the future,” Sunak added.

According to reports, Tata Group was choosing between a site in Somerset in England and another one in Spain.

The UK government said in a statement: “The new gigafactory, at 40GWh, will be one of the largest in Europe. It will create up to 4,000 highly skilled jobs, as well as thousands of further jobs in the wider supply chain for battery materials and critical raw minerals, helping grow the economy and take forward the UK’s commitment to net zero.”

The production will start in 2026 and the gigafactory intends to use 100 per cent clean power. It would also use processes like battery recycling and reuse all the original raw material to deliver a circular economy ecosystem, the Tata Group said.

In April JLR chief executive officer Adrian Mardell had said that Tata Group’s new gigafactory was going to be in Europe.

In June, Tata Group signed a deal with the Gujarat government on building a lithium-ion cell factory with an investment of about Rs 13,000 crore ($1.6 billion). The plant is expected to have an initial manufacturing capacity of 20 Gwh, which could be doubled in the second phase of expansion. An MoU has been signed between Tata’s unit Agratas Energy Storage Solutions, Gujarat government and work on the plant is expected to start in less than three years.

JLR has now embarked on an ambitious journey to become an ‘electric first’ luxury carmaker by 2030.

Its peers Audi and Volvo are eyeing 100 percent battery electric vehicles (BEV) by 2033 and 2030 respectively, while BMW and Mercedes are eyeing 50 percent BEV by 2030. Analysts at Ventura Securities said that JLR is eyeing 60 per cent BEV sales by 2030 and 100 per cent BEV sales by 2036.

In April JLR announced a plan to invest 15 bn pounds over the next five years to achieve its electric roadmap which includes investing in manufacturing facilities - Halewood plant in the UK will become an all-electric production facility and engine plant in Wolverhampton, UK will produce electric drive units and battery packs for JLR’s next generation vehicles; apart from evolving its marquee brands

JLR wholesales grew by 30 percent in the June quarter of 2023 to 93,253 units (excluding China JV), while the retail sales grew by 29 per cent YoY to 101,994 units riding on improved supply of electronic chips and improvement in supply constraints. It had an order book of 185,000 units.