Home / Companies / News / Ascend Capital plans to raise Rs 500 cr in 18 months to finance 1 mn EVs

Ascend Capital plans to raise Rs 500 cr in 18 months to finance 1 mn EVs

The company sees a huge potential in financing eCVs, he said, adding that plans are afoot to finance 1 million vehicles by 2030

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ascend Capital is planning to raise Rs 500 crore over the next 18 months as it looks to finance over 1 million electric commercial vehicles by 2030, the company said on Wednesday.

Co-founded in 2019 by Lokesh Chandra Mittal and Gaurav Maheshwari, the Jaipur-based electric commercial vehicle (eCV) financing firm, has so far invested about Rs 80 crore in its own business and has financed over 8,000 commercial EVs.

"We have invested about Rs 80 crore since we founded Ascend Capital. We have a robust growth plan and are eyeing to infuse Rs 500 crore into the company over the next 18 months," Lokesh Chandra Mittal, co-founder and director of Ascend Capital, told PTI.

Mittal said these funds will be raised from climate finance, sustainability, and financial inclusion-focused impact investors.

The company sees a huge potential in financing eCVs, he said, adding that plans are afoot to finance 1 million vehicles by 2030.

However, if there is an opportunity, the company might explore other segments, including electric two-wheelers, he said.

The company said it is looking to expand its presence across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi-National Capital Region, and subsequently move to other parts of the country as per its action plan under vision 2030.

Also Read

Venture capital Omnivore announces first close of 3rd fund at $150 mn

Tim Cook, Sunil Mittal reaffirm commitment to work closely in India, Africa

Marico reappoints Saugata Gupta as MD, Rajan Mittal joins as Ind Director

Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM

India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

Torrent Power commissions 115 MW wind energy project in Gujarat's Dwarka

Cognizant appoints six women executives as senior vice-presidents

Tata Coffee Limited (TCL) June quarter revenue grows 6% to Rs 708 crore

Volkswagen's efforts to boost valuation stifled by lack of succession plan

Court order on Disney's in-app payment in India temporary: Google

Topics :fundingcommercial vehicleElectric VehiclesInvestment

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story