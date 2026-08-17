TCS launches AI agent platform; aims to transform drug development

India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced the launch of its own agentic AI platform, TCS ADD™ AgentHub, aimed at enabling the use of AI agents in drug development at scale.

In an exchange filing, TCS said the platform would transform “clinical trials and pharmacovigilance services while maintaining regulatory and audit requirements.”

Pharmaceutical companies operate in highly regulated environments and face challenges related to trust, governance and scalability when deploying AI across functions. Growing data volumes, fragmented systems and increasing regulatory expectations across clinical development and pharmacovigilance have further added to the complexities of the entire R&D value chain, TCS said.

Against this backdrop, TCS said the platform would provide “a structured framework to mitigate these challenges”, allowing AI agents to operate with clear roles, defined oversight and built-in auditability. “Pharmaceutical companies can build and deploy customised AI agent hubs across clinical workflows, with minimal integration and implementation effort while maintaining regulatory compliance,” the company said. The platform would allow rapid and streamlined integration with minimal effort, accelerating adoption while maintaining regulatory compliance, it added. Built on TCS’s agentic AI architecture, TCS ADD™ AgentHub would also enable pharma companies to deploy a Human + AI Operating Model, embedding AI agents into enterprise workflows while retaining human oversight and responsibility for governance and decision-making.

Highlighting the platform’s potential benefits, TCS said it “delivers measurable operational benefits across drug development and drug safety functions”. According to TCS, solutions powered by the platform have demonstrated: Up to 40 per cent efficiency gains in clinical data management activities

Up to 30 per cent reduction in clinical study build effort through metadata-driven automation

Up to 30 per cent cost savings in end-to-end safety case processing

Up to 50 per cent reduction in quality control effort through AI-powered safety agents. TCS Lifesciences and Healthcare President Debashis Ghosh said the company's strategy was to move towards autonomous enterprise functions, where an AI agentic workforce operates alongside humans to drive innovation in drug development and improve patient safety.