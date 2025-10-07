Home / Companies / News / Urban Company reports first consolidated net profit of ₹240 crore for FY25

Urban Company reports first consolidated net profit of ₹240 crore for FY25

Urban Company posted a net loss of ₹92.77 crore in the financial year 2024

Urban Company
On a standalone basis, Urban Company posted a net profit of Rs 290 crore in FY25 while it registered a loss of Rs 11.19 crore in FY24.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Home services provider Urban Company has reported its first consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2025 at Rs 239.76 crore, according to documents shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

Urban Company posted a net loss of Rs 92.77 crore in the financial year 2024.

The consolidated income from operations of Urban Company increased by about 38 per cent to Rs 1,144.46 crore in the financial year 2025 from Rs 826.97 crore in FY24.

On a standalone basis, Urban Company posted a net profit of Rs 290 crore in FY25 while it registered a loss of Rs 11.19 crore in FY24.

"Urban Company Limited is an Indian home services provider that connects individuals with professionals for various home services (formerly known as UrbanClap) reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 910 crore (total revenue), a 32 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net profit (standalone) of Rs 290 crore during the same fiscal," Tofler said.

The company posted around a 36 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 782.57 crore during the reported fiscal year compared to Rs 571.76 crore it registered in FY '24.

The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 831 crore, Tofler said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Black Box eyes $700 mn additional revenues via acquisitions in 3-4 years

Premium

Titan expects good Q3 show in jewellery business despite high base

Premium

CBDC will transform cross-border payments, says Bank of Baroda MD & CEO

Canara HSBC Life Insurance public issue to raise nearly ₹2,500 crore

Supreme Court restores GERC order in Gujarat Urja-Essar Power dispute

Topics :Company News

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story