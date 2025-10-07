Urban Company reports first consolidated net profit of ₹240 crore for FY25

Home services provider Urban Company has reported its first consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2025 at Rs 239.76 crore, according to documents shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

Urban Company posted a net loss of Rs 92.77 crore in the financial year 2024.

The consolidated income from operations of Urban Company increased by about 38 per cent to Rs 1,144.46 crore in the financial year 2025 from Rs 826.97 crore in FY24.

On a standalone basis, Urban Company posted a net profit of Rs 290 crore in FY25 while it registered a loss of Rs 11.19 crore in FY24.