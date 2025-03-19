TCS signs 5-yr partnership with Air New Zealand to modernise digital infra

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a five-year partnership with Air New Zealand to modernise the airline’s digital infrastructure and position it at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovation.

The collaboration aims to enhance Air New Zealand’s digital capabilities, improve customer experience, and drive operational efficiencies across various aspects of its business, including fleet management, crew scheduling and ground services. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Announced at a formal signing event at TCS’ Banyan Park campus in Mumbai, the event was attended by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran, and TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan.

This partnership strengthens TCS’ commitment to New Zealand, where it has been a trusted digital transformation partner for over 37 years, driving innovation across industries. With an office in Auckland and a team of 460 professionals, TCS serves more than 20 blue-chip customers in the region across banking, retail, construction, manufacturing and local government.

Greg Foran, chief executive officer, Air New Zealand, said, “Leveraging TCS’ expertise in cutting-edge technologies will help us enhance the customer experience, streamline operations, and reinforce our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection. This collaboration aligns with our vision to be a digitally enabled airline of the future.”

He added that the airline began working with TCS in September 2024 and has already seen benefits. “Going forward, TCS will be an instrumental partner in helping us deliver our cargo digital transformation and improvements to our digital retail capability,” he said.

Also Read

Through the TCS Co-Innovation Network (COIN), the organisation works closely with top universities in New Zealand to advance research in cybersecurity, sustainability and AI. TCS also led the development of the Asia Pacific Digital Sustainability Index in 2022, shaping the region’s approach to sustainable digital transformation.

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, TCS, said, “By leveraging AI, automation and cloud technologies, we aim to reimagine operations, enhance passenger experiences, and build a more agile and resilient airline. This partnership reflects our commitment to helping global enterprises adapt, grow and unlock new opportunities through technology.”

Air New Zealand operates a global network offering air passenger and cargo services across 49 domestic and international destinations. Each year, the airline flies more than 15 million passengers on over 3,400 weekly flights.

TCS will streamline Air New Zealand’s digital services across a diverse landscape of more than 600 applications by integrating AI-driven automation and cloud technologies into critical airline functions. This will drive innovation across cargo services, disruption management, retail offerings, maintenance systems and crew operations.

Workforce transformation will also be a key focus of this engagement, with TCS leading large-scale upskilling programmes to strengthen digital capabilities across Air New Zealand’s teams in AI, cybersecurity and digital engineering. The collaboration also includes enhancements to Air New Zealand’s digital retail and loyalty programme experiences.