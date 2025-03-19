Home / Companies / News / Edtech firm MSM Unify plans $20 mn investment to expand biz in India

Edtech firm MSM Unify plans $20 mn investment to expand biz in India

As part of this initiative, MSM Unify said it has set up three major offices in Noida, Gurgaon, and Ahmedabad and employed 175 professionals

Representative Image: The company has already invested $4 million so far and is ramping up operations.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Global education firm MSM Unify on Wednesday announced a plan to invest $20 million (around Rs 173 crore) to expand business in India.

As part of this initiative, MSM Unify said it has set up three major offices in Noida, Gurgaon, and Ahmedabad and employed 175 professionals.

The company has already invested $4 million so far and is ramping up operations to hire an additional 175 professionals by the next financial year, it said in a statement.

With an ambitious roadmap, the company is set to launch 250 student recruitment franchises across India, with the first three in Pune, Vashi (Maharashtra), and Anand (Gujarat).

Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Group, said that India is at the forefront of global education and universities worldwide are not only recruiting Indian students but are also keen on setting up campuses here.

"With our $20 million investment and 250 planned franchise locations, MSM Unify is creating India's largest student recruitment ecosystem, ensuring every student gets the best global education opportunities," he said.

The company added that it is also facilitating the setup of foreign university campuses in India, acting as a strategic partner to global institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

