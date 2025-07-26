Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Labour ministry asks TCS to meet CLC next week to discuss onboarding delay

Labour ministry asks TCS to meet CLC next week to discuss onboarding delay

According to the letter sent by the ministry addressing the chairman and managing director of TCS, the meeting will be held on August 1

TCS

TCS has a workforce of about 613,000 people as of June 30 (Photo: Reuters)

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

The labour and employment ministry has asked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to attend a meeting with the chief labour commissioner (CLC) in New Delhi next week to discuss the delay in onboarding of more than 600 experienced professionals in the company.
 
According to the letter sent by the ministry addressing the chairman and managing director of TCS, the meeting will be held on August 1. 
 
The move comes days after Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) sent a letter to the ministry saying that TCS delayed onboarding, even though commitments were made by the company through offer letters and formal communication. 
 
 
"You are, therefore, requested to please attend the discussion either personally or through an authorised representative not below the rank of head of the department, who should be well conversed with the matter and take decision. Written submission, if any in this regard, may be submitted in advance to this office," according to the letter, signed by regional labour commissioner OP Singh, and seen by Business Standard.

An email sent to TCS regarding the matter did not elicit a response till the time of publishing the story.
 
NITES had requested the ministry to intervene and ensure that TCS provides an official and time-bound commitment regarding the onboarding of the affected lateral hires, offer compensation for the duration during which onboarding has been delayed, and explore alternate suitable positions for these professionals within the organisation.  
 
It also demanded that TCS provide the affected people with its Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to support those people's mental health.
 
TCS has a workforce of about 613,000 people as of June 30. The letter from NITES said that many of these people, with experience ranging from two to 18 years, have relocated or made substantial personal and financial arrangements in anticipation of joining TCS.
 
"Unfortunately, upon reporting to the company on their designated joining dates, they were informed of an indefinite delay in onboarding. No official communication, revised schedule, or assurance has been provided since,” it said.

Topics : TCS Tata Consultancy Services Labour Ministry labour Law

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

