Tech Mahindra denies layoff buzz, says no proposal under consideration

The IT services business unit of the Mahindra & Mahindra group, Tech Mahindra, denied the social media buzz that the firm plans a reduction in its employee base.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “In view of the speculation, the Company on its own accord considers it necessary to clarify to the Stock Exchanges that no such proposal is under consideration and categorically denies any such market rumours.”

Social media was abuzz with news that the firm plans to lay off almost 30,000 employees.

One of the posts on X said: “Massive layoffs at Tech Mahindra. Around 30k employees may be shown the door, which is a staggering number. Is this the impact of AI or the ripple effect of the Iran war?”