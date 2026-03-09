Puravankara enters Bengaluru joint development project worth ₹1,300 cr

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara Group has signed a joint development agreement for a 4-acre land parcel on Hennur Road in Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹1,300 crore. The project will offer a total saleable area of around 0.84 million square feet.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara Limited, said, “Bengaluru continues to be one of India’s most resilient and fastest-growing residential markets, supported by strong employment growth, infrastructure investments, and sustained housing demand. This joint development aligns with our strategy of expanding through asset-light partnerships in high-potential micro-markets while delivering thoughtfully designed homes that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.”

Further, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO–South, Puravankara Limited, added, “This project reflects our continued focus on expanding our presence across high-demand residential corridors in Bengaluru through capital-efficient partnerships. With steady demand in the micro-market, we are confident the project will see strong buyer interest. We expect to bring it to market within the next six–12 months and believe it will further strengthen our Bengaluru portfolio.” Earlier this year, the company had strengthened the Indian tech hub’s growth pipeline through several strategic acquisitions. These include a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluka, with a development potential of 6.4 million square feet and an estimated GDV of over ₹4,800 crore.