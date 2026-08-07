Tech Mahindra, I-HUB QTF tie up to develop trapped-ion quantum middleware

Information technology services major Tech Mahindra on Friday announced a partnership with I-HUB Quantum Technology Foundation (I-HUB QTF), a technology hub hosted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, to accelerate the development of India’s indigenous trapped-ion quantum computing capabilities.

I-HUB QTF is developing a full-stack, 20-qubit quantum computer based on a trapped-ion platform. As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra and I-HUB QTF will develop middleware for a trapped-ion quantum computer.

The project is anticipated to be completed by December 2026, with commercialisation activities expected to begin thereafter.

This middleware layer will enable seamless communication between the trapped-ion quantum hardware and its underlying control electronics, supporting the efficient execution of quantum workloads. Leveraging its expertise in engineering and advanced technologies, Tech Mahindra will help build a scalable software foundation for the trapped-ion quantum computing platform.