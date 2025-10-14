Tech Mahindra Q2 results: Net profit slips 4.44% to ₹1,194.5 crore

IT services company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 4.44 per cent decline in its September quarter net profit to Rs 1,194.5 crore.

The post-tax profit is lower than the Rs 1,250 crore it had posted in the year-ago period and marginally higher than the Rs 1,141 crore it reported in the preceding June quarter.

Its revenue grew to Rs 13,995 crore from Rs 13,313 crore a year ago and Rs 13,351 crore in the quarter-ago period, as per an exchange filing.

The pre-tax profit margin expanded by 2.54 per cent year-on-year to 12.1 per cent during the reporting quarter.