Tech Mahindra Q2 results: Net profit slips 4.44% to ₹1,194.5 crore

Its revenue grew to ₹13,995 crore from ₹13,313 crore a year ago and ₹13,351 crore in the quarter-ago period, as per an exchange filing

Tech Mahindra
The Tech Mahindra scrip rose 1.19 per cent to close at Rs 1,468.15 on BSE against a 0.36 per cent correction on the benchmark.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
IT services company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 4.44 per cent decline in its September quarter net profit to Rs 1,194.5 crore.

The post-tax profit is lower than the Rs 1,250 crore it had posted in the year-ago period and marginally higher than the Rs 1,141 crore it reported in the preceding June quarter.

Its revenue grew to Rs 13,995 crore from Rs 13,313 crore a year ago and Rs 13,351 crore in the quarter-ago period, as per an exchange filing.

The pre-tax profit margin expanded by 2.54 per cent year-on-year to 12.1 per cent during the reporting quarter.

The total employee headcount declined by 1,559 year-on-year to 1.52 lakh staff as of September 30, 2025.

The Tech Mahindra scrip rose 1.19 per cent to close at Rs 1,468.15 on BSE against a 0.36 per cent correction on the benchmark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsTech MahindraQ2 results

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

