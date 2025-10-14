Tech Mahindra Q2 results: Net profit slips 4.44% to ₹1,194.5 crore

IT services company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 4.44 per cent decline in its September quarter net profit to Rs 1,194.5 crore.
The post-tax profit is lower than the Rs 1,250 crore it had posted in the year-ago period and marginally higher than the Rs 1,141 crore it reported in the preceding June quarter.
Its revenue grew to Rs 13,995 crore from Rs 13,313 crore a year ago and Rs 13,351 crore in the quarter-ago period, as per an exchange filing.
The pre-tax profit margin expanded by 2.54 per cent year-on-year to 12.1 per cent during the reporting quarter.
The total employee headcount declined by 1,559 year-on-year to 1.52 lakh staff as of September 30, 2025.
The Tech Mahindra scrip rose 1.19 per cent to close at Rs 1,468.15 on BSE against a 0.36 per cent correction on the benchmark.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app